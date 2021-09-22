Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. surveillance & interception
FRANCE Issue dated 22/09/2021

DRM interested in Deveryware's telephony data analysis software

As it continues to iron out the details of its mass data analysis programme Artemis, France's military intelligence service has turned its attention to a telephony data analytics programme developed by Deveryware. [...] (170 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!