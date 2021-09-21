Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 21/09/2021

Ex-GCHQ technology chief Kempson assists Horizon Technologies' rise in interceptions

Still hoping to get its interception (SIGINT) constellation into orbit in time for future major British space contracts, Britain's Horizon Technologies recently appointed former GCHQ chief Neil Kempson to advise it. [...] (321 words)
