UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 20/09/2021

QinetiQ paints new page of GEOINT Picasso project

QinetiQ has been picked to take on the Picasso Aeronautical Information Capability project, one of the components of the vast Picasso programme set up to improve the British ministry of defence's GEOINT capabilities. [...] (322 words)
Further reading
Grant Rogan, CEO of Blenheim Capital Partners.
Grant Rogan, CEO of Blenheim Capital Partners. © Nick Ansell/Press Association Images/MaxPPP
Spotlight UNITED STATES 01/06/2021

Grant Rogan's case against Airbus and Lockheed over Seoul's F-35s could be a game-ender 

After a honeymoon period, offset brokers are finding it increasingly hard to hawk their projects to arms manufacturers and states alike. The most prominent of these, Blenheim Capital, is betting all on a lawsuit after being squeezed out of a daring mega-deal in South Korea. [...]

