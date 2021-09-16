This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Italy's Cy4gate aims for leadership of national interceptions market come hell or high water
Despite its own technical deficiencies, Cy4gate is determined to take over RCS Labs as a means of establishing itself on the legal interceptions market, just as the Italian government is trying to rationalise its interception activities. [...]
Tekever and CLS strengthen their presence in EU maritime surveillance
Portuguese drone manufacturer Tekever and French GEOINT company CLS, acting together via the REACT consortium, recently won a contract from the European Maritime Safety Agency. Their long-range drone services could be used for operations involving several countries. [...]
Founded by former Carabinieri, bitCorp consolidates its position in the Italian cyber intelligence market
Italian cyber intelligence newcomer bitCorp, which was founded by two former Carabinieri intelligence officers, offers tailor-made services for the Italian special forces and intelligence services. [...]
Sesame IT uses its interception know-how to break into the detection probe market
Sesame IT, which has had its Jizô probes qualified by the French National Cybersecurity Agency, is set to go into competition with Gatewatcher and Thales to supply its systems to "operators of vital importance" and "operators of essential services". [...]