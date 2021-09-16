Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight EUROPE Issue dated 16/09/2021

ANSSI and BSI pave the way for European cyber certification

After having adamantly resisted the creation of a European certification system, French and German cyber security agencies, ANSSI and BSI, are now pressing for mutual recognition of their respective cyber certification systems. As a result, certified operators in both countries can look forward to doubling the size of their markets overnight. [...] (340 words)
