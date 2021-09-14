Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL FRANCE Issue dated 14/09/2021

Firm headed by ex-Mossad boss seeks certification from France's cybersecurity agency

Although breaking into the French market is no easy task, XM Cyber, the company lead by former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, is applying for the French information systems security agency ANSSI's all-important accreditation. [...] (187 words)
