Italy's Cy4gate aims for leadership of national interceptions market come hell or high water
Founded by former Carabinieri, bitCorp consolidates its position in the Italian cyber intelligence market
Italian cyber intelligence newcomer bitCorp, which was founded by two former Carabinieri intelligence officers, offers tailor-made services for the Italian special forces and intelligence services. [...]
Italian interceptions market set to consolidate as IPS, RCS and Cy4Gate look for new horizons
Italian company IPS is looking to strengthen its position in the surveillance of IP networks just as the Italian market looks to be set to consolidate, with RCS a potential takeover target for Cy4Gate. [...]
Recently-founded corporate intelligence firm IDESUS and its backer IKAR hire ex-Hacking Team chairman Paolo Lezzi to help them make mark in cyber
Corporate intelligence firm IDESUS, which already had heavyweight support from the likes of Yuri Koshkin, can now call on the expertise of Paolo Lezzi, chairman of Italy's cyber-intelligence firm Memento Labs, previously Hacking Team. [...]