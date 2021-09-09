Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight EUROPE Issue dated 09/09/2021

Italy's Cy4gate aims for leadership of national interceptions market come hell or high water

Despite its own technical deficiencies, Cy4gate is determined to take over RCS Labs as a means of establishing itself on the legal interceptions market, just as the Italian government is trying to rationalise its interception activities. [...] (288 words)
Further reading
Paolo Lezzi, founder and leader of the Italian cybersecurity group InTheCyber.
Paolo Lezzi, founder and leader of the Italian cybersecurity group InTheCyber. © Inno3/YouTube
EUROPE TURKEY 20/01/2021

Recently-founded corporate intelligence firm IDESUS and its backer IKAR hire ex-Hacking Team chairman Paolo Lezzi to help them make mark in cyber 

Corporate intelligence firm IDESUS, which already had heavyweight support from the likes of Yuri Koshkin, can now call on the expertise of Paolo Lezzi, chairman of Italy's cyber-intelligence firm Memento Labs, previously Hacking Team. [...]

