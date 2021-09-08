Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL UNITED STATES Issue dated 08/09/2021

Israel's D-Fend sacks North America director as its star rises in US

The Israeli anti-drone firm D-Fend Solutions is going all out to distance itself from its former head of North American business, Terry DiVittorio, the former president of NSO's US subsidiary. [...] (269 words)
