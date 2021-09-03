Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. surveillance & interception
UNITED STATES Issue dated 03/09/2021

Following the sale of Novetta, Carlyle starts building up Two Six Technologies into a new market leader

American investment group Carlyle recently sold cyber intelligence company Novetta to Accenture Federal. It has begun rebuilding its position in the intelligence technology sector, however. By strengthening Two Six Technologies through the acquisition of Trusted Concepts, it is rebuilding its position in intelligence technologies. [...] (213 words)
This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!