Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. surveillance & interception
UNITED STATES Government Intelligence Issue dated 26/08/2021

US Cyber Command-NSA split back up for review in Congress

The resource-sharing arrangements between the NSA and the US Cyber Command regularly get called into question and this time Congress would like a thorough review of how the two agencies interact and where they overlap. [...] (325 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject
John Inglis will take over as head of the Office of National Cyber Director (ONCD).
John Inglis will take over as head of the Office of National Cyber Director (ONCD). © Rod Lamkey/picture alliance/Consolidated News Photos/Newscom/MaxPPP
Spotlight UNITED STATES 07/06/2021

John Inglis's nomination as national cyber chief heralds new direction for US cyber 

An advocate of private-public partnership and an outspoken critic of the United States' timid approach to cyber-offensive operations is poised to become the country's first national cyber director, a choice that gives a clear indication of the direction the new administration wants to take. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!