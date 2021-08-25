Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES UKRAINE Issue dated 25/08/2021

Ukrainian Trident Defence's Trojan horse Noology enters US market

Ukraine's heavily US-financed defence industry is now looking to secure sales in the US, as exemplified by Trident Defence's US sister company Noology's efforts to tout its Spherical View Radar anti-drone system. [...] (280 words)
