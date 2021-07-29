This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Toka partnership takes Commugen into government cybermarket
Toka, an Israeli consulting company specialising in the development of governments' cyber capacities, has set up a partnership with cyber risk management company Commugen. Its new partner is headed by a close associate of former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, who himself was in a senior management position at Toka until just a few months ago. [...]
