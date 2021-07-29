Congress looks to streamline intelligence agencies' satellite imagery procurements
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Awaiting listing after merger, BlackSky's fate relies on major contracts with NRO and NGA
GEOINT specialist BlackSky's merger with Osprey to go public, a decision strongly backed by Peter Thiel, shows the operators are willing to change business model in order to win major contracts with US intelligence services. [...]