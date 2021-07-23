Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. surveillance & interception
FRANCE Government Intelligence Issue dated 23/07/2021

Aleph builds network analytics tool for French military intelligence

The Drones project, developed in part by Aleph Networks, will help France's military intelligence analysts better understand network dynamics and monitor influence and propaganda operations. The tool will also be rolled out for use by the private sector. [...] (540 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!