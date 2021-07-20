Your account has been succesfully created.
SINGAPORE UNITED KINGDOM Issue dated 20/07/2021

Temasek's ISTARI backs cyber companies of former intelligence officers

ISTARI, a company created by the Singapore state-owned fund Temasek, is investing in cyber firms run by former intelligence agents. Its latest investment, Prevalent AI, was co-founded by former GCHQ boss Iain Lobban and his former deputy Andrew France. [...] (314 words)
