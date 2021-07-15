Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight CANADA EUROPE Issue dated 15/07/2021

Canada's PAL Aerospace gets foothold in European ISR

The EU border protection agency Frontex, already a big consumer of technology, has begun its selection of ISR suppliers, selecting Canada's PAL Aerospace, while CAE Aviation has yet to receive a call. [...] (224 words)
