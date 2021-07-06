EU cybersecurity agency maps out pan-European incident response procedures
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
France's Intrinsec and Britain's Security Alliance help ENISA track down hackers
As the European Commission's cyber strategy published on 16 December emphasises threat intelligence, ENISA has launched an overhaul of its dedicated infrastructure, with the help of Intrinsec and Security Alliance. [...]
Germany's Secunet to provide cyber-protection for EU Secret
The European Union (EU), which would like member states' intelligence services to step up their information-sharing, has hired the German cryptography company Secunet to protect European institutions' classified EU Secret information. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 16/07/2021