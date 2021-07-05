French interior ministry opts for Nuances Technologies' anti-drone solution
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
France's prisons open their gates to the anti-drone brigade
The French justice ministry plans to equip the country's prisons with anti-drone protection systems. The names of its would-be suppliers is an indication of the importance of the contract with its intelligence, defence and private security implications. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 16/07/2021