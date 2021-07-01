Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. surveillance & interception
UNITED STATES Issue dated 01/07/2021

SS8 moves into Internet traffic analytics with Bivio acquisition

As it continues to expand its lawful interception capacities, the US firm has offered itself the assets of NSA endorsed Internet traffic analytics Bivio Networks. [...] (166 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more