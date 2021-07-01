Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight UNITED STATES Issue dated 01/07/2021

Bug bounty platforms rethink US strategy on vulnerabilities

The US is looking to strengthen its management of computer vulnerabilities, a move that will be a boost to bug bounty firms such as HackerOne and Bugcrowd. [...] (465 words)
On the same subject
UNITED STATES 09/10/2019

NSA emerges as US cybersecurity shield by default 

The October launch of the NSA's new Cybersecurity Directorate has placed the security agency as the US's main line of protection against cyberthreats, a rung above the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This extension of its field of action to include civil society also means the NSA will be involved in the many politically-charged issues looming on the horizon - the security of the 2020 US presidential elections for one. [...]

