Bug bounty platforms rethink US strategy on vulnerabilities
Google battles zero day brokers as much as zero days itself
Recent clashes between Google security researchers and zero days broker Zerodium highlight diametrically opposed conceptions of the fight against cyber flaws. The tension comes at a time when Zerodium is hoping to boost its cooperation with major Silicon Valley firms. [...]
NSA emerges as US cybersecurity shield by default
The October launch of the NSA's new Cybersecurity Directorate has placed the security agency as the US's main line of protection against cyberthreats, a rung above the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This extension of its field of action to include civil society also means the NSA will be involved in the many politically-charged issues looming on the horizon - the security of the 2020 US presidential elections for one. [...]