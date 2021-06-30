This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Social credit rollout delay complicates Gonganbu's track and punish plans
A new document published by the Shandong provincial government highlights the hurdles facing this ambitious public surveillance programme, not the least of which are data-sharing difficulties across regional departments. [...]
Shandong University's cyber specialists help with internal security in Qingdao
Three Shangdong University officials were recently named cyber advisers to the Ministry of Public Security, or Gonganbu, office in Qingdao's Jimo distric, illustrating the growing rapprochement between Chinese institutions and security agencies. [...]