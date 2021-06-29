Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. surveillance & interception
EUROPE Issue dated 29/06/2021

Italian interception specialist Memento Labs ventures into IMSI catching

Following its takeover by Italian cybersecurity group InTheCyber, Memento Labs has been steadily distancing itself from its Hacking Team origins. It is now looking to break into the interceptions hardware market, starting with IMSI catchers. [...] (233 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject
Paolo Lezzi, founder and leader of the Italian cybersecurity group InTheCyber.
Paolo Lezzi, founder and leader of the Italian cybersecurity group InTheCyber. © Inno3/YouTube
EUROPE TURKEY 20/01/2021

Recently-founded corporate intelligence firm IDESUS and its backer IKAR hire ex-Hacking Team chairman Paolo Lezzi to help them make mark in cyber 

Corporate intelligence firm IDESUS, which already had heavyweight support from the likes of Yuri Koshkin, can now call on the expertise of Paolo Lezzi, chairman of Italy's cyber-intelligence firm Memento Labs, previously Hacking Team. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more