Italian interception specialist Memento Labs ventures into IMSI catching
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Alpha Intelligence Capital invests in European and Chinese cyber intelligence
The Luxembourg-based venture capital firm Alpha Intelligence Capital is carving a place for itself as a key investor in cyber intelligence. It already owns a stake in China's US-sanctioned SenseTime and last month it invested in ReaQta, founded by former Hacking Team executives. [...]
Italian interceptions market set to consolidate as IPS, RCS and Cy4Gate look for new horizons
Italian company IPS is looking to strengthen its position in the surveillance of IP networks just as the Italian market looks to be set to consolidate, with RCS a potential takeover target for Cy4Gate. [...]
Recently-founded corporate intelligence firm IDESUS and its backer IKAR hire ex-Hacking Team chairman Paolo Lezzi to help them make mark in cyber
Corporate intelligence firm IDESUS, which already had heavyweight support from the likes of Yuri Koshkin, can now call on the expertise of Paolo Lezzi, chairman of Italy's cyber-intelligence firm Memento Labs, previously Hacking Team. [...]