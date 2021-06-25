This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
France's prisons open their gates to the anti-drone brigade
The French justice ministry plans to equip the country's prisons with anti-drone protection systems. The names of its would-be suppliers is an indication of the importance of the contract with its intelligence, defence and private security implications. [...]
Fear of past chaos looms large on eve of US withdrawal
The departure of US troops is causing concern on the ground in Afghanistan as the Taliban strengthen their grip, Islamic State pursues its activities, Iran weighs in, and the Massoud era alliances reform, prompting fears of renewed violence. [...]
Defence ministry's anti-drone project Parade will need big contractor firepower
With the anti-drone market currently growing at a fast rate, the French armed forces ministry's armaments department has launched a major programme called Parade. It does not offer much room, however, for smaller operators. [...]
Museveni's double game with Sisi
The closed-door meeting in Entebbe on May 2 between Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni and Egypt's foreign minister, Sameh Hassan Shoukry, turned out to be particularly stormy. The following report focuses on a diplomatic situation overshadowed by issues relating to the [. [...]