Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. surveillance & interception
UNITED STATES Issue dated 18/06/2021

Google battles zero day brokers as much as zero days itself

Recent clashes between Google security researchers and zero days broker Zerodium highlight diametrically opposed conceptions of the fight against cyber flaws. The tension comes at a time when Zerodium is hoping to boost its cooperation with major Silicon Valley firms. [...] (357 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more