Italian interceptions market set to consolidate as IPS, RCS and Cy4Gate look for new horizons
Unseenlabs and Horizon eye US SIGINT market
British aerospace OEM Horizon has secured a financing round to develop its airborne signals intelligence (SIGINT) systems that it hopes will propel it onto the US market. Meanwhile, its French radio frequency signals competitor, Unseenlabs, has partnered with US firm Orbcomm. [...]