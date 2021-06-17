Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. surveillance & interception
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Issue dated 17/06/2021

Forward Defense foils IMSI catchers with Tractero

IMSI-catchers have taken off in a big way and in response, the need for countermeasures is growing as well. The cybersecurity firm Forward Defense will unveil its new detection system Tractero later this month. [...] (247 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more