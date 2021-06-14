Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. surveillance & interception
JAPAN UNITED STATES Issue dated 14/06/2021

SS8 affirms presence in Japan as Tokyo Olympics plans ramp up

As it expands into the geolocalisation market, business is booming for the lawful interceptions developer SS8 in Japan at a time when Japan wants to ensure security around the Olympic Games in July is water-tight. [...] (377 words)
This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more