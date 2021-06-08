Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Issue dated 08/06/2021

BeaconRed and Quali team to develop cyber-attack simulation tools for Gulf zone

EDGE Group subsidiary Beacon Red has partnered with US-Israeli firm Quali to break into the Arabian peninsula's rapidly-developing incident response training platform market. [...] (282 words)
