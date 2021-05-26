Washington favourite Cyber Unit Technologies tries its luck in UAE
Ukraine and Poland team up anticorruption bureaus under Washington's watchful gaze
As tensions continue to rise between the West and Russia, Ukraine wants to strengthen cooperation with Poland over anticorruption reforms and regional alternatives to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. The US is on board the move, seeing Poland as an efficient relay of its eastern European policy. [...]
Lanny Davis comes to Firtash's rescue again
In his battle with the US justice department, Ukrainian oligarch Dmitri Firtash has turned to Davis, Goldberg & Galper again. Firtash, whom Lev Parnas has accused of involvement in Donald Trump's Ukrainian affair, will be defended by Lanny Davis and Eleanor McManus. [...]
SBU takes on private military company DBC, linked to both Kolomoisky and Saakashvili
Ukraine's internal security service, the SBU, which conducted raids on 24 March as part of a months-long investigation, suspects two men, Yevgen Shevchenko and Semen Semenchenko, "created a paramilitary organisation". Shevchenko is close to anti-corruption unit and the SBU's rival, NABU. [...]