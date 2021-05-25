Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES ISRAEL Issue dated 25/05/2021

CommuniTake pitches challenger to DarkMatter's secure telephone solution Katim on its ground

CommuniTake is one of an array of Israeli companies looking to sell their solutions to Abu Dhabi in the wake of the normalisation between the UAE and Israel. The firm will tout its secure communications system at Dubai's Gisec upcoming trade fair, where it will compete with Darkmatter's Katim, distributed in the UAE by Digital14. [...] (310 words)
