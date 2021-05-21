This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 9.50)
UrtheCast offshoot seeks to work its way back into Canadian space market
EarthDaily Analytics, formed from UrtheCast with backing from Antarctica Capital, has taken on three lobbyists to help it obtain financing from the Canadian government. UrtheCast's radar business, meanwhile, is now owned by Alpha Insights. [...]
Tokyo seeks balance on GEOINT strategy between state alliances and New Space
Japan's plans to develop its geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) capabilities, by striking a balance between state-run space defence programmes and home-grown commercial solutions, come as it increases efforts to deepen security alliances to better respond to China. [...]
Government adds final touches to intelligence bill
Intelligence Online was able to consult the amended intelligence bill, as well the CNTCR's proposed changes made on 7 and 14 April. While the government took up some of the commission's recommendations, it did not follow its guidance on satellite surveillance. [...]
BEIS arms British government against economic warfare
Thanks to the twin arsenal of the new Investment Security Unit (ISU) and the National Security Strategic Investment Fund (NSSIF), Britain's Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is becoming an economic intelligence war machine, with MI6's help. [...]