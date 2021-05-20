Indian interceptions mogul Anant Bindal behind Stratign in Dubai
Exclusive: Inside India's shadowy offensive cyber-business
Appin Security is no more, however India continues to be at the forefront of offensive hacking. After an in-depth investigation, Intelligence Online can reveal that the cyber-security firm Phronesis is now spearheading the Indian government's cyber-offensive strategy. [...]