Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. surveillance & interception
ISRAEL EUROPE Issue dated 20/05/2021

Excem, Israeli cyber's bridgehead in Spain

Although Spain has developed its own cyber intelligence capacities with firms the likes of Mollitiam Industries, this has not stopped Israeli firms from trying to edge into the country, especially since they have a local ally: Excem Technologies. [...] (309 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more