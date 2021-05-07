Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. surveillance & interception
FRANCE Issue dated 07/05/2021

French cyber soldiers are more interested in Apple's smartphone vulnerabilities than Huawei's

DGA-MI, which is responsible for cyber defence at the French armed forces ministry, has issued a new shopping list as it pursues its investigations into smartphones and tablet security weaknesses. Its list is not based on the phone manufacturers' market shares, however, and gives an idea of the lines of research the French military are pursuing. [...] (240 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more