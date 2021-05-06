Special Forces test French drones' intelligence capabilities
Defence innovation agency's Sauron project irks French mini-drone players
The French defence innovation agency's Sauron project, intended to help the ministry of armed forces catch up in the field of drones, is the perfect illustration of the nagging problem of how to finance these technologies. [...]
CS boosts the detection capabilities of its antidrone solution presented to the DGA with help of Dedrone and DJI
As one of the French counter drone firms getting battle ready for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024, CS Group has integrated the drone RF detection solutions developed by German-US firm Dedrone and the Chinese DJI into the system it has presented to the DGA. [...]