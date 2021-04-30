This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Intelligence-sharing at core of Washington's riposte to Beijing in Indo-Pacific region Free
A wide-ranging bipartisan bill targeting Beijing calls on the United States to increase intelligence-sharing with Japan and Australia. Europe, meanwhile, is reviewing its own presence in the Indo-Pacific. [...]
EDGE brings in Australian cyber experts to boost its hybrid warfare capacity
Australia's offensive stance on cyber warfare has enabled it to become a leading member of the Five Eyes alliance but has also attracted interest from the United Arab Emirates. Emirati state defence group EDGE has been recruiting Australian cyber specialists in large numbers. [...]
Le Drian to head to New Delhi in April to talk maritime and defence cooperation
The French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian plans to be in New Delhi this April at a time when France and India are looking to strengthen maritime security alliances with Australia and other countries in an effort to counter Beijing. [...]