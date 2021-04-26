This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
French cyber soldiers are more interested in Apple's smartphone vulnerabilities than Huawei's
DGA-MI, which is responsible for cyber defence at the French armed forces ministry, has issued a new shopping list as it pursues its investigations into smartphones and tablet security weaknesses. Its list is not based on the phone manufacturers' market shares, however, and gives an idea of the lines of research the French military are pursuing. [...]
Israeli-German zero-day vulnerabilities broker firm Incredity offers Huawei bug bounty
Cyprus was home to Israeli cyber industry in Europe for a long time but some big-name firms have recently left the island, like NSO which has closed the Cypriot subsidiary of Circles. New firms such as Legacy Technologies and Incredity have chosen to make Germany their new European haven. [...]