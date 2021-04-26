This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Israeli-German zero-day vulnerabilities broker firm Incredity offers Huawei bug bounty
Cyprus was home to Israeli cyber industry in Europe for a long time but some big-name firms have recently left the island, like NSO which has closed the Cypriot subsidiary of Circles. New firms such as Legacy Technologies and Incredity have chosen to make Germany their new European haven. [...]
