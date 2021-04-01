This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Interior ministry's data mining plans back to drawing board
The French interior ministry recently issued a revised tender for data mining software to enhance the national judicial interceptions platform, the PNIJ. Some 30,000 gendarmes eagerly awaiting a new system are going to have to bide their time. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
15% OFF your subscription to Intelligence Online
Offer available until 30/04/2021