UNITED STATES Issue dated 18/03/2021

With InfoTek boss in turmoil, company executive sails towards competitor Riptide

Following the indictment of NSA contractor InfoTek director Jacky Lynn McComber for submitting false claims for hundreds of hours worked, the information technology company's strategic director Richard Bosom has upped and left to competitor Riptide Technology. [...] (371 words)
