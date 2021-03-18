First geolocation contracts awarded for new SITENJ interceptions platform
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Defence innovation agency's Sauron project irks French mini-drone players
The French defence innovation agency's Sauron project, intended to help the ministry of armed forces catch up in the field of drones, is the perfect illustration of the nagging problem of how to finance these technologies. [...]