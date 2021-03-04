French computer security agency ANSSI getting bolder about cyberattack attribution
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Paris diplomat sent to de-escalate cyber scuffle with Moscow
The French ambassador for digital affairs Henri Verdier's trip to Moscow on November 15 capped off a series of steps taken by President Emmanuel Macron to take the wind out of a potential mounting cyber storm with Russia – at the risk of stepping on Washington's toes. [...]