Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. surveillance & interception
CHINA ISRAEL Issue dated 18/02/2021

Despite its withdrawal from Hong Kong, Cellebrite's local sales network is still visible

Some of Cellebrite's Hong Kong resellers, the likes of S-Tech and Digitpol, are still promoting the company's solutions despite backlash in Israel over the Hong Kong police's use of its products to tap the phones of opponents to the national security law. [...] (318 words)
This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more
On the same subject
CHINA UNITED STATES HONGKONG 14/09/2020

Facebook drops San Francisco-Hong Kong submarine cable amid growing national security concerns 

Facebook has withdrawn its proposal for the Bay to Bay Express Cable System (BtoBE), according to a September 10 FCC filing. The move comes just weeks after the social media giant abandoned the Hong Kong link of another trans-Pacific submarine cable, the Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN), after US agencies flagged the project for potential national security risks. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more