Facebook drops San Francisco-Hong Kong submarine cable amid growing national security concerns
Facebook has withdrawn its proposal for the Bay to Bay Express Cable System (BtoBE), according to a September 10 FCC filing. The move comes just weeks after the social media giant abandoned the Hong Kong link of another trans-Pacific submarine cable, the Pacific Light Cable Network (PLCN), after US agencies flagged the project for potential national security risks. [...]