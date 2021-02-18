Your account has been succesfully created.
  1. Home
  2. surveillance & interception
UNITED STATES Issue dated 18/02/2021

Chertoff Group and ZP Group strengthen their ties with US cyber procurement

Though it already counts several former US government officials among its ranks, Chertoff Group recently drafted the former US Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment. This will keep the firm and its ally, ZP Group, well connected within the US administration. [...] (251 words)
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers
On the same subject

Receive free prompts for these topics

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more