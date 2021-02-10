This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Plex's cyber-offensive branch Cryptic Vector becomes fully-fledged subsidiary
While the new US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the importance of cyber offensive tools at his confirmation hearing, Plex has turned its dedicated branch Cryptic Vector, which employs a number of former Xetron staff, into a separate subsidiary. [...]
Israeli-German zero-day vulnerabilities broker firm Incredity offers Huawei bug bounty
Cyprus was home to Israeli cyber industry in Europe for a long time but some big-name firms have recently left the island, like NSO which has closed the Cypriot subsidiary of Circles. New firms such as Legacy Technologies and Incredity have chosen to make Germany their new European haven. [...]
NESA, SIA, DarkMatter, BeamTrail make up Abu Dhabi's new interceptions landscape
In less than a year, technical intelligence and interceptions, or SIGINT, in the United Arab Emirates has been totally reorganised, with offensive and defensive operations now separate. The move has had a knock-on effect on the private sector, as Intelligence Online reports. [...]