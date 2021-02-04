Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE Issue dated 04/02/2021

CS boosts the detection capabilities of its antidrone solution presented to the DGA with help of Dedrone and DJI

As one of the French counter drone firms getting battle ready for the Paris Olympic Games in 2024, CS Group has integrated the drone RF detection solutions developed by German-US firm Dedrone and the Chinese DJI into the system it has presented to the DGA. [...] (231 words)
