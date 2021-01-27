Italian IPS puts down roots in European cyber
Recently-founded corporate intelligence firm IDESUS and its backer IKAR hire ex-Hacking Team chairman Paolo Lezzi to help them make mark in cyber
Corporate intelligence firm IDESUS, which already had heavyweight support from the likes of Yuri Koshkin, can now call on the expertise of Paolo Lezzi, chairman of Italy's cyber-intelligence firm Memento Labs, previously Hacking Team. [...]
France's Intrinsec and Britain's Security Alliance help ENISA track down hackers
As the European Commission's cyber strategy published on 16 December emphasises threat intelligence, ENISA has launched an overhaul of its dedicated infrastructure, with the help of Intrinsec and Security Alliance. [...]