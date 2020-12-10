Rola pitches cyber tools to UAE thanks to Spire Solutions
This article is free
Log in or create an account to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Israeli-German zero-day vulnerabilities broker firm Incredity offers Huawei bug bounty
Cyprus was home to Israeli cyber industry in Europe for a long time but some big-name firms have recently left the island, like NSO which has closed the Cypriot subsidiary of Circles. New firms such as Legacy Technologies and Incredity have chosen to make Germany their new European haven. [...]