  surveillance & interception
Issue dated 26/11/2020

CounterAction want to give the big picture of influence operations

The year 2020, with its flurry of elections in countries on the edge of the EU, pulled between the West and Russia, such as Moldavia and Georgia, has seen a fair share of influence operations. The US firm CounterAction, has recently hired two analysts away from East StratCom Task Force, the dedicated agency in the EU, which has monitored some of these moves. [...] (264 words)
