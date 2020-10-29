This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Sahar, Primer, ActiveFence lead Western efforts to defeat online disinformation with AI
As the spectre of disinformation resurfaces in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential election, digital influence experts are turning to commercial artificial intelligence solutions to detect hostile influence operations. The Israeli startup ActiveFence plans to distribute its platform directly to social networks. [...]
Aleph-Networks, EarthCube: intelligence services providers cosy up with would-be investors
According to our sources, several companies that work for the French intelligence community, including EarthCube and Aleph Networks, are preparing investment rounds. Both French and foreign institutional and private investors could take stakes, much to the consternation of the companies' government clients in France. [...]
US company Barbaricum flies to the aid of Niger's Air Force
American defence contractor Barbaricum is to join fellow US company Apogee-SSU in providng assistance to the Niger Air Force. Support for the Nigerien air arm and West African air forces generally has become a priority for the US administration. [...]
Somali special forces, a playground for US-Turkey contest of strength
Washington is stepping up its support for Somali special forces by hiring more and more private service providers in the field. The US wants to take down Al-Shabaab but also keep tabs on the Somali National Army, now largely under Turkish influence. [...]