FRANCE Issue dated 17/09/2020

Aleph-Networks, EarthCube: intelligence services providers cosy up with would-be investors

According to our sources, several companies that work for the French intelligence community, including EarthCube and Aleph Networks, are preparing investment rounds. Both French and foreign institutional and private investors could take stakes, much to the consternation of the companies' government clients in France. [...] (659 words)
